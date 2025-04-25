Deputies respond to possible deadly shooting in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — King County sheriff’s deputies have roped off an area in Newcastle as they investigate a possible deadly shooting.

While very minimal information has been made available, two King County Medical Examiner vans were at the scene.

The shooting was reported late Thursday night at a townhouse on SE 75th Street, off of 129th Place SE. This is just north of the top of Lake Boren.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, or how many people have died.

KIRO 7 is on scene working to learn more information.

©2025 Cox Media Group