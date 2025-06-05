Deputies: Man tries to trade submachine gun on Facebook Market Place

WOODLAND, Wash. — A man tried to trade a submachine gun for an ATV on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a man spoke to the sheriff’s office Crime Reduction Team (CRT) detectives about a person who responded to his listing on Facebook Marketplace.

According to the sheriff’s Office, Jacob Shawn Dixon responded to a listing for an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Dixon was previously convicted of several weapons offenses and driving with a suspended license.

He messaged the seller and asked if he could trade the ATV for a submachine gun, a suppressor, and a motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office said Dixon told the seller that he knew the gun was illegal in the state of Washington, but told the seller not to tell anyone.

He also sent a video of the gun to show that the gun worked.

CRT Detectives worked with Lower Columbia SWAT to stage a meeting with Dixon using a truck and trailer.

Cowlitz County Submachine gun arrest (Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives were able to arrest and book Dixon on charges of unlawful firearms, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous weapons, assault weapons, and driving with a suspended license.

