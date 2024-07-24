Deputies looking for suspect in Gold Bar rape, assault

GOLD BAR, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an assault and rape that happened in Gold Bar.

Deputies say the suspect, 43-year-old Raymond Ralph Krona, is native to the Sultan, Gold Bar, and Index areas.

On Tuesday, deputies believed they knew where Krona was and said they were negotiating with him to surrender, but later said they were unable to find him.

Krona is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault and two counts of third-degree domestic violence rape.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group