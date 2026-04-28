Deputies looking for suspect after man stabbed in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a suspect following a stabbing Sunday night in Parkland.

Deputies were called to 112th Street South and South Steele Street just after 7 p.m. for a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

“They arrived and located an adult male who had been stabbed a couple of times,” PCSO Detective Joshua Mills said.

Mills said the victim was transported in critical condition and is still recovering.

Anyone with information should call Pierce County deputies or 911.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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