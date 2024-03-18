Deputies hunting for murder suspect in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are hunting for a man wanted for first-degree murder.

James Jospeh Kelly is described as white, 31 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Deputies have not identified a victim in the case.

Detectives said Kelly is known to frequent eastern Skagit County.

In December, Kittitas County deputies were also looking for Kelly in connection with burglaries and thefts around Cle Elum.

Authorities said that Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should instead call 911 or one of these numbers:

Skagit County Sheriff’s Office main number: 360-416-1911.

Skagit County Dispatch: 360-428-3211.

Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line: 360-416-1950.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound: 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).









