Deputies execute search warrant on ‘Nazi white nationalists’ in Lacey; stolen military gear found

LACEY, Wash. — On June 3, the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) reached out to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to assist in executing a warrant at a home of suspects “actively involved in Nazi white nationalist efforts” who were accused of a violent robbery and theft of military weapons.

An FBI SWAT team executed the warrant in Lacey, which resulted in the seizure of short barrel rifles, an MG42 machine gun, fire/gas launchers, explosives, body armor, ammunition, and ballistic helmets surrounded by Nazi paraphernalia.

Sheriff Sanders noted that the launches are 37mm launchers can be used to fire gas, concussion, chemical, smoke, or homemade explosive rounds.

“Thankfully, none of those would be useful in a domestic terrorism attack, and extremists gearing up for a race war who are unlawfully in possession of other explosives would NEVER fabricate their own 37mm explosive rounds now that we’ve established they’re 3mm too small,” Sheriff Derek Sanders wrote on Facebook.

Multiple rifles were staged at windows throughout the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two suspects were booked into Thurston County Jail on firearm-related offenses, with additional federal charges likely to be filed when the federal investigation is complete, Sanders wrote on Facebook.

Both suspects were seen in court for local firearm charges.

Bail was set at $500,000 each.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office did not specify if they learned of any intended violent plans from the suspects.

TCSO AND ARMY CID EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT ON WHITE NATIONALIST EXTREMISTS; 35 FIREARMS, GRENADE LAUNCHERS, AND EXPLOSIVES... Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

