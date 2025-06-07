Deputies: Engine ejected from car after high-speed crash ends in flames

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies reportedly pulled a driver from the fiery wreck of his car following a high-speed crash on Friday evening.

According to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), TCSO deputies, Tumwater Police Department officers, and East Olympic Fire firefighters responded to a single-vehicle high-speed collision on 93rd Avenue.

Sheriff Sanders stated that 911 callers reported the vehicle was on fire, fully engulfed, and exploding.

A TCSO unit first on the scene grabbed the driver, who deputies say had a suspended license, and is now in custody for DUI.

Sheriff Sanders added that the collision had enough force to eject the engine from the car, which can be seen lying in the middle of the road.

