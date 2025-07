BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after he shot someone on his property and called it in.

Deputies responded to the home on 2nd Avenue Thursday morning in Burien.

It’s unclear why the man shot the person, but the sheriff’s office says it’s being investigated as a homicide, and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group