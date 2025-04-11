Deputies ask community for surveillance video in ‘suspicious’ deadly house fire in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Investigators are looking into what caused a “suspicious” fire in a newly-rented home in Gig Harbor, where two people were found dead inside. Now, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in sharing any surveillance video from that night.

It’s unclear if the victims were killed in the fire, but investigators believe one of the victims may have died before the fire broke out.

Specifically, PCSO is looking for any security footage that captured traffic or suspicious activity in the 15600 block of 14th Avenue NW of Gig Harbor, along 14th Avenue NW and SE 160th Street, between 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8.

You can use the QR code below to submit videos, or click here.

