Deputies arrest suspect after U-Haul chase in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect led deputies on a wild chase through Pierce County in a U-Haul truck on Halloween night.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies received a call about the truck while it was parked near 96th St. S and Pacific Ave. S.

According to PCSO, people noticed other cars driving up to the truck, stopping briefly, and then taking off.

When deputies arrived, they approached the truck and tried to speak with the 31-year-old driver.

Deputies say they could see open alcohol containers and drugs in the center console.

The driver sped off after deputies tried to break the driver’s side window.

Deputies chased the truck all the way to the Puyallup Fairgrounds before they were able to force it to stop.

The suspect had multiple felony warrants for previous identity theft and theft charges.

He now faces new charges of drug possession, DUI, making false statements, attempting to elude police, and reckless endangerment.

