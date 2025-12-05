Deputies arrest suspect accused of wire theft in Kitsap County

OLALLA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a Port Orchard man accused of wire theft.

Deputies found the 53-year-old man by the roadside of SE Nelson Road near Fagerud Road SE in Olalla.

He said he was waiting for a friend to drive him to work.

Deputies later found several hundred feet of cut wire from power poles while searching nearby.

After searching the suspect, they found cutting tools in a duffel bag belonging to him.

The suspect was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of theft, malicious mischief, and a warrant for failure to appear in court on an unrelated charge.

Deputies say the damage was estimated to be around $7,000.

