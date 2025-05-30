Deputies arrest man accused of pouring gasoline, pointing shotgun at girlfriend in a homeless camp

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were called to a makeshift homeless encampment on May 26 after a woman reported that her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and pointed a gun at her.

Video of the bodycam footage from the Pierce County deputies involved can be seen here.

The victim was living in a camp near the 19600 block of Canyon Road E. When deputies arrived, they found her and her dogs covered in gasoline. She claimed her boyfriend did it, in addition to pointing a sawed-off shotgun at her.

“Once deputies found the victim, they knew they had to locate the boyfriend since he was armed and dangerous,” Carly Cappetto, the public information officer with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, said. “K9 Clark and his handler were called to the scene to begin the search for the suspect. The K9 track continued for over 30 minutes through thick woods and rough terrain.”

K9 Clark was able to locate the sawed-off shotgun amongst some shrubbery during their search for the suspect. K9 Clark and a team of deputies then found the 53-year-old suspect hiding in a small body of water.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault, felony harassment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

