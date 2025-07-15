Deputies: 4-year-old in Lynnwood accidentally shoots mom, Dad arrested

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old accidentally shot his mother Tuesday.

She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to be okay.

Deputies say the child also had minor injuries.

The shooting happened at a home on 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood around 8 a.m.

Deputies say the child got the gun from his father, who was asleep on the couch.

The department says they found multiple guns in the house that were unsecured.

The father was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on reckless endangerment and illegal gun storage charges.

The four-year-old and his sibling, who is nine years old, were released to family members following the incident.

