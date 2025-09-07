Department of Fish & Wildlife warns against invasive mussels after boat detections

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife is getting the word out about invasive mussels after two were spotted on a boat at the Spokane Watercraft Inspection Station.

These mussels, which are usually less than an inch in size, are typically found in freshwater sources.

Two of the known invasive mussel species here in the U.S. are the quagga and zebra mussels.

Their larvae are also microscopic and can’t be seen by the human eye.

They will utilize the limited available space on aquatic vehicles and equipment, which is how they are transported from one water source to another without being noticed.

Damaging pipes, intakes, and pumps that are used for irrigation, drinking water, and power systems costs a lot of money to remove.

Also, robbing native species of food sources, they do damage to native ecosystems as well.

Department of Fish & Wildlife says the best way to prevent the spread of these species is to clean, drain, and dry gear, equipment, and watercraft.

They also say that stopping by watercraft inspection stations is very helpful in catching these invasive mussels.

You can find out more about these invasive species here.

