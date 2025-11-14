Demonstrators in Seattle protest unaccompanied child in immigration court

SEATTLE — Demonstrators gathered outside the Henry Jackson Federal Building in Seattle to protest what they claim was a case where a 6-year-old girl was facing immigration court alone.

The protest, organized by the Defend Migrants Alliance and several other groups, highlighted concerns about the U.S. immigration system, particularly cases where children are separated from their parents during legal proceedings, or when unaccompanied minors have to negotiate their cases on their own.

“We thought it was important that she knows that the community loves her,” Jessica Rojas from Defend Migrants Alliance stated.

The girl, identified only as Victoria by demonstrators, was reportedly separated from her parents in terms of their court hearing, despite arriving in the U.S. with both biological parents.

Rojas mentioned that while Victoria was able to enter the court with a representative and her parents, there was uncertainty about whether any of them could effectively speak on her behalf.

The Trump administration’s immigration policies have focused on detaining parents and guardians who paid for children to cross the border, as part of efforts to increase deportations.

A Homeland Security spokesperson has stated that arrests are part of combating human smuggling operations, a point reiterated by ICE officials after a recent operation in Florida.

Madison Sheahan, Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commented on the issue, saying, “These heinous criminals have gone and attacked children at their most vulnerable state, and law enforcement has stepped up to the plate to remove them from the communities.” She spoke after a recent operation in Florida.

Protesters in Seattle vowed to continue highlighting cases they believe demonstrate flaws in the immigration system, while the Trump administration maintains its stance on curbing illegal migration.

