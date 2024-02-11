Local

Demonstration closes Chinatown-International District Light Rail Station

By KIRO 7 News Staff

CHINATOWN INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT, Wash. — Sound Transit has closed the Chinatown International District Station for a demonstration.

Shuttle buses are replacing the 1 Line between Pioneer Square Station and Stadium Station until further notice.

“Updates to follow when available,” said a spokesperson.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

