Delayed death investigation in passing of reported Seattle car prowler

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department homicide detectives are conducting a delayed death investigation after a reported car prowler, injured by car owner, died at the hospital.

On June 24 police were called to a parking garage in North Seattle for a reported car prowl in the 6900 block of East Green Lake Way North.

When they got there, police found a man unconscious. The 35-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers learned that the owner of the car had interrupted the reported car prowler and there was a physical altercation.

On June 28 the 35-year-old man died at the hospital.

July 3, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the man had died due to lack of oxygen to the brain, caused by a choke hold. The death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives have now been assigned to the case. There have been no arrests.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Cameron Lewis Heriford.

