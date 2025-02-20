Deja Vu? Man suspected of DUI arrested two nights in a row in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man has now been arrested two days in a row on suspicion of DUI in Thurston County.

“In one of the more bizarre cases I’ve seen,” Thurston County Sheriff said in a Facebook post. “TCSO deputies arrested the same man two nights in a row for DUI, at the exact time, in the exact same car, at the exact same intersection.”

According to the Thurston County Sheriff, this man was arrested around 9:47 p.m. on Feb. 16 after deputies were called to the scene of a crash in Olympia.

The caller told deputies that a person, who appeared drunk, hit her parked car.

When deputies arrived, the man was tested for intoxication and blew a 0.31. He was arrested and taken to jail on suspicion of DUI and released the next day.

Fast forward EXACTLY 24 hours.

Sheriff Sanders said the next day around 9:47 p.m., deputies were called to the same intersection on reports of a car crash into the yard hitting a tree.

The caller in this crash said the man appeared drunk.

When deputies arrived, the man was once again tested for intoxication and blew a .030. He was arrested once again on suspicion on DUI but this time bail was set to $50,000.

