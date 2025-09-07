Decades in the making, Seattle celebrates the grand opening of the Waterfront Park

SEATTLE — 20 years of planning, building, demolition, and hope came to fruition Saturday as the celebration of the Grand Opening of the Seattle Waterfront.

What started as a crack on the old State Route 99 Viaduct after the Nisqually Earthquake has transformed into a gathering space that connects the heart of Seattle with the waters of Elliot Bay.

Gregoire was in office when the ideas first began more than two decades ago.

“We chose a transformational vision. We tore down that barrier and we connected our great city with the sea,” Gregoire said.

“It’s not just a piece of infrastructure, it’s not just a road, it’s proof of what’s possible when we lead with vision and determination.” Gregoire continued in a speech leading up to the ribbon-cutting.

Visitors from around Seattle, the Puget Sound Region, around Washington, and around the globe were on hand for the celebration of the years of work it took to transform the area.

“The accessibility, how family-friendly it is to bring my nieces and mom down, it’s just remarkable.” Angie said, “It’s a part of history.”

Angie’s mother, Lynn, said it was enough to draw her to the city from Shoreline for the first time since COVID.

“I was a little concerned when we brought tourists down here 10 years ago, and I wasn’t impressed.” Lynn said, " But now I’m like, ‘Okay, we can do this.’ It’s really changed."

Angie remarked on the free activities, like the playground featuring a 25-foot jellyfish that can create fun for everyone.

Vivian Wong, her husband Greg, and daughter Emma came to Seattle to celebrate Vivian’s Birthday, surprised by the size of the Waterfront and its celebration.

“We didn’t even know this existed. There was so much done to revamp this place,” Vivian said, “We feel safe here, so this has been great.”

Community leaders hope the Waterfront will become a symbol recognizable around the globe, just like the Pike Place Market and the Space Needle.

There were several hurdles and delays in the path of the project that cost hundreds of millions of dollars to replace the viaduct with a thriving community attraction. Gregoire sees it as a representation of the payoff to see a vision through to the end.

“The one lesson I learned is you have to be determined because there were hiccups, there were challenges, and you cannot give up, you just have to keep pushing forward, and when you do, this is what you get.”

