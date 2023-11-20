Local

Deaths of two women in Port Orchard being investigated as murder-suicide

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office patrol car (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in Port Orchard on Sunday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Their bodies were found inside a home on Nov. 19.

Detectives are investigating.

Their cause of death will be determined by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read