Deaths of two women in Port Orchard being investigated as murder-suicide

The deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in Port Orchard on Sunday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.
Their bodies were found inside a home on Nov. 19.
Detectives are investigating.
Their cause of death will be determined by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office.
