Deaths of two women in Port Orchard being investigated as murder-suicide

The deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in Port Orchard on Sunday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Their bodies were found inside a home on Nov. 19.

Detectives are investigating.

Their cause of death will be determined by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deaths of two women found inside a home in Port Orchard on November 19th are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The case was assigned to Detectives for investigation. The cause of death for the two women will be determined by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner. — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) November 20, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group