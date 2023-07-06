Deadly stabbing in Capitol Hill was likely random with suspect held on $2 million bail

SEATTLE — Bail was set on Wednesday at $2 million for the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Capitol Hill earlier this week.

The incident happened early in the morning on Wednesday outside a 76 Station on Broadway. Witnesses reported seeing a man chasing another. They told police that they could hear yelling, and that the suspect was repeatedly stabbing a man on the ground before moving his knife in a “sawing type motion” on the victim’s neck.

A worker at the gas station ran out and pepper-sprayed the suspect in the face. Two people nearby then chased the suspect for blocks, with one hitting him with a rock and knocking him to the ground.

According to court documents, the stabbing appeared to be random, with witnesses saying that they could hear the victim saying, “why are you doing this, I don’t even know you.”

The suspect was due in court on Wednesday but waived his right to appear.

