Deadly crash shuts down portion of Front Street in Issaquah near I-90

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A portion of Front Street in Issaquah is closed in both directions after a deadly crash.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say one car was involved and they believe the driver was the only one inside at the time of the crash.

It happened at the I-90 underpass. The road is closed from the north to south on-ramps.

Police say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time, and they’re asking that people find other ways around.

No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

EF&R is on scene of a single vehicle collision on Front Street into the I-90 Overpass. Sadly, this is a fatality incident. Investigation has been turned over to @IssaquahPolice pic.twitter.com/6GcKdCVkmn — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) October 21, 2025

