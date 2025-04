WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person is dead after a car crashed on Interstate 5 in Whatcom County Monday morning.

It happened in the northbound lanes near milepost 268 and is impacting the commute.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say there is no detour and the highway is partially blocked.

WSP is asking drivers to be patient while they investigate what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

