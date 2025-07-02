Dead or alive? Authorities still unsure as Travis Decker manhunt reaches week 5

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com

The search for Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three daughters near Leavenworth, has entered its fifth week.

Authorities still do not have any evidence to suggest Decker is alive or dead, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced in a news release Tuesday.

However, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab reported the DNA in the blood found on the tailgate of the suspected truck does belong to Decker. Therefore, the sheriff’s office has ruled out the idea of any other suspects.

CCSO deputy Mike McLeod is still frustrated Decker has yet to be located.

“I’m still angry. He still hasn’t been found,” McLeod told USA Today Monday.

He detailed how one email led him to Decker’s truck when the case was still a missing person’s report. However, after finding the three girls, Decker was already gone.

Kittitas County teams search enchantments for Travis Decker

Last week, teams in Kittitas County searched the Crystal Creek Drainage from the enchantments to Ingall Falls.

Law enforcement is continuing to utilize several K9s in their search, along with drone teams and volunteers.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued leadership, dedication, and support from all of our search teams,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release.

Chelan County Sheriff details challenges with Travis Decker search

However, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told KIRO Newsradio his office is challenged with splitting deputies’ time between the hunt for Decker, daily patrols, and summer search and rescue tasks.

“We know that we are an international tourist destination when it comes to climbing, recreating, hiking, and we’re usually dealing with well over 100 search and rescues every single year, which are logistically challenging,” Morrison explained.

Morrison also pointed to contractual obligations that mandate a certain amount of time employees have to be off, the union not agreeing to allow mandatory overtime, and those on paid family medical leave.

“That leaves us with very few people at times on the road answering those calls while you’re also trying to do a search and rescue,” he said.

Authorities also reminded the public that a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

If anyone sees Decker, they are asked to call 911 and not approach him. Those with information are asked to contact their closest U.S. Marshal’s office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0101, or submit a tip online.

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

