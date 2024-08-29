DEA arrests 42 in connection with nationwide pharmacy burglary spree

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported a significant increase in burglaries targeting independent pharmacies across the country, with nearly 900 incidents involving the theft of controlled substances in 2023.

These thefts pose severe risks to small businesses and communities, as stolen prescription medications often end up being illegally sold.

In response to this growing problem, the DEA, in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, has announced the results of a 21-month investigation into a Houston-based drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for hundreds of these pharmacy burglaries nationwide.

The investigation led to the recent arrest of 24 additional members of the DTO in Houston, bringing the total number of individuals charged in connection with the operation to 42.

The investigation linked the organization to over 200 pharmacy burglaries in 31 states, including Washington State.

The stolen medications, which included oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, and promethazine with codeine, were transported to Houston for illegal sale.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram emphasized the significance of the operation, stating, “From November 2023 to July 2024, the DEA, with our law enforcement partners, took down 42 individuals behind nearly 200 pharmacy burglaries in 31 states. This Houston-based network targeted rural pharmacies, stealing powerful drugs like Oxycodone and Xanax to flood the streets. These criminals even crawled on floors to dodge security, but they couldn’t escape us.”

The operation was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces initiative, which aims to dismantle high-level criminal organizations through a multi-agency, intelligence-driven approach.

The DEA continues its efforts to prevent the diversion of controlled substances and hold accountable those who contribute to the illegal drug trade.

