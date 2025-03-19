Dangerous hallucinogenic drug lab found near Spokane schools, suspect released by judge

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A hallucinogenic drug operation was found at a residence near two Spokane schools, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The man allegedly behind the operation was released by a judge without bail before he was rearrested on additional charges.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Zachary S. Kennedy was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after police say he sold a confidential informant drugs at the lab, which was housed in a rental near Yasuhara Middle School and Gonzaga Preparatory School. SCSO reports that the lab was designed to extract the hallucinogen Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and grow Psilocybin Mushrooms.

Detectives searched the residence on March 5, arresting Kennedy on suspicion of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

“The Washington State Department of Ecology assisted with transporting and destroying multiple gallons of recovered hazardous waste,” SCSO said in a statement. “It was explained that during the manufacturing of DMT, a Naphtha layer is extracted and put in glass jars, which were then placed in the freezer for several days. This is extremely dangerous as Naphtha is a highly flammable and explosive liquid, similar to gasoline, and created a substantial likelihood of ‘imminent danger’ for anyone near the clandestine DMT lab.”

Released and rearrested

Police collected evidence, including large quantities of DMT, psilocybin mushrooms, multiple gallons of toxic waste, and firearms.

The Washington State Department of Ecology assisted in transporting and destroying the hazardous waste produced during the DMT manufacturing process.

On March 6, Kennedy was released on his own recognizance by Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner T. Rugel. But it wasn’t long before he was again in custody.

Police rearrested Kennedy on six additional felony charges, including four counts related to possession, delivery, and manufacturing of controlled substances, hazardous waste violations, and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, according to The Spokesman-Review.





