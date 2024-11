Seattle Fire Department crews are responding to a tree that fell onto a vehicle, trapping one or more people inside.

The incident occurred at Northeast 100th Street and 35th Avenue Northeast.

Emergency responders are actively working at the scene, and drivers are being advised to avoid the area while rescue operations are underway.

No additional details about injuries or the number of people involved have been released.

