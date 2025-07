SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews tackled an early-morning fire at a vacant building in the Chinatown International District on Wednesday.

Crews first responded to reports of a fire in a residence on the corner of East Spruce Street and 11th Avenue.

Firefighters found a working fire in a vacant building. They quickly got the fire under control and entered the building to extinguish any hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

