Crews tackle large fire at Central District home; flames seen from the sky

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters worked throughout the night to tackle a large fire that broke out at a Central District home late Tuesday.

According to Seattle Fire, crews got reports of smoke and flames coming from a two-story home on S Massachusetts Street, off MLK Way Jr, around 11:30 p.m.

Due to the proximity of other homes and the intensity of the fire, crews worked to evacuate adjacent homes.

The fire warranted a large response, with multiple trucks taking up the entire block.

Flames were seen on both floors, and a Seattle Department of Transportation camera was able to catch flames over the tree line.

Firefighters were able to make contact with the homeowner, who got out safely. The homeowner said no one else was inside, but due to the danger of the fire and the structure collapsing, crews were not able to go inside and confirm.

The fire was extinguished around midnight and crews stayed overnight to monitor hotspots and flare-ups. As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, one firetruck was still parked outside.

The incident is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The home has significant structural damage.

