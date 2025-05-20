Crews tackle fire at vacant U-District home

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters worked to put out a large fire at a vacant home in the U-District on Monday night.

The fire, coming from a two-story home on 8th Ave. NE, was reported around 9 p.m.

The first units to arrive on scene worked quickly to knock down the exterior portion of the fire and evacuate adjacent homes. Dispatchers received reports of a person trapped on the balcony of the vacant home, but crews searched around the building and did not find anyone in distress.

Flames from the fire could be seen over buildings

Crews worked for a little over an hour to get the fire under control.

After the smoke cleared, crews entered the building to extinguish hot spots and search for occupants.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported. s

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group