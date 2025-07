KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm brush fire in Tracyton, near East Bremerton, on Sunday evening.

Crews asked people to avoid the area near Tracyton Boulevard and Vanishing Way just after 8 p.m.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue and the Bremerton Fire Department responded.

This story will be updated with any new developments.

©2025 Cox Media Group