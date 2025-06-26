Crews respond to two-alarm boat fire along shores of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire is tackling a two-alarm boat fire along the shores of Lake Union.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fire on a boat moored near the 2100 block of Westlake Avenue N. around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews reported a fire in a 40′ vessel that is moored in a covered marina. The roof of the marina reportedly caught fire.

Crews upgraded the incident to a 2-alarm fire as Seattle PD Harbor Patrol sprayed water on the fire.

The community was asked to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new developments.

