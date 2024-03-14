Crews cleaning up shoreline oil spill on Bangor Navy base

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Crews at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale are working to clean up a shoreline oil spill.

The spill was found at the Bangor waterfront at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The spill’s boundaries were identified, and crews with cleanup equipment were called to the scene. They are currently working to contain and recover the petroleum product on land and in the water.

The amount spilled and what caused the spill are not yet known, according to a base spokesperson.

Boaters and residents in the area are asked to avoid the cleanup operation.

©2024 Cox Media Group