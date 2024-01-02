Crews battle fire seen in distance on Northgate traffic camera

SEATTLE — Crews fought a fire at a vacant building in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The building is in the 1700 block of North 107th Street.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera along Interstate 5 showed smoke and the glow of the fire in the distance.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews poured water on the fire from outside the building because it was unsafe to go inside.

Just before 6 a.m., Seattle Fire said the blaze was under control, but crews remain at the scene putting out hotspots.

All lanes of North Northgate Way at North 107th Street are closed.





