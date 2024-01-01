3-alarm fire burning at vacant building on First Hill, 1 person may be trapped inside

SEATTLE — Firefighters are working to put out a 3-alarm fire burning at a vacant building in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

Seattle Fire crews said they were trying to rescue a person from the second floor using a ladder.

The building is in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue. The fire was reported at around 4:45 a.m. Monday

Seattle Fire said there are heavy flames showing from the third and fourth floors. Initially, the fire was two alarms, but it was upgraded to three alarms to summon more resources and because there are a number of occupied buildings nearby.

Flames can be seen shooting from the roof and through windows as embers drift down.

Madison is closed from Seventh Avenue to Boren Avenue.

In June 2022, the same vacant building caught fire.

900 block of 9th Ave.: response upgraded to a 3-alarm to bring in additional units. Firefighters are working on protecting nearby exposure buildings. pic.twitter.com/5R3ExyPUPF — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 1, 2024

