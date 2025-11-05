LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 delayed morning commute traffic in Lakewood on Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash first happened around 5:15 a.m., blocking the three left lanes heading southbound and one northbound lane.

Crash on southbound I-5 delays morning commute in Lakewood

By 6:30 a.m., the right two lanes on I-5 southbound were reopened, along with the left lane of I-5 northbound.

Drivers were told to avoid the area if possible.

Heads up if your morning travels take you southbound on I-5. The three left lanes are blocked due to a crash near New York Avenue in Lakewood. Please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/7d25RZJ0TF pic.twitter.com/PIgsJdiN0k — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) November 5, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group