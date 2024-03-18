Local

Crash leaves truck resting on guardrail on elevated section of I-5 in Seattle

The truck is on southbound I-5 near Mercer Street, which is an elevated section of the freeway.

SEATTLE — The two right lanes of southbound I-5 are blocked near Mercer Street in Seattle after a crash that left truck partially resting on a guardrail on an elevated section of the freeway.

Traffic is getting by in the two left lanes.

The crash was reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 10:16 am. Monday.

Traffic is backed up about 2 miles.

A WSDOT camera shows the truck resting diagonally against the guardrail, with two wheels off the ground. One wheel is on the guardrail, and the other wheel is in mid-air.

The location is above Eastlake Avenue.

Drivers in the area should prepare for backups.

There were injuries involved in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

