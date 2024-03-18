Crash leaves truck resting on guardrail on elevated section of I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — The two right lanes of southbound I-5 are blocked near Mercer Street in Seattle after a crash that left truck partially resting on a guardrail on an elevated section of the freeway.
Traffic is getting by in the two left lanes.
The crash was reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 10:16 am. Monday.
Traffic is backed up about 2 miles.
A WSDOT camera shows the truck resting diagonally against the guardrail, with two wheels off the ground. One wheel is on the guardrail, and the other wheel is in mid-air.
The location is above Eastlake Avenue.
Drivers in the area should prepare for backups.
There were injuries involved in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.
UPDATE: The three right lanes are blocked on SB I-5 just south of Mercer St. in #Seattle for a collision. Medical Aid, Fire Assistance and Incident Response team is on scene.— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 18, 2024
Prepare for delays or consider alternate routes. Backups are about 2 miles. https://t.co/6N6Zxjm16s pic.twitter.com/ViX1eg76hA
©2024 Cox Media Group