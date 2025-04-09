Crash blocks eastbound lanes on SR 520 east near Montlake Blvd. in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a crash is blocking all lanes on State Route 20 east, just west of Montlake Boulevard in Seattle.

WSDOT posted about the incident on X around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and says drivers should find another way around for the time being.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.

WSDOT has not provided a reopening time for the road.

UPDATE: On eastbound SR 520 just west of Montlake Blvd (MP 1), the collision is still blocking all lanes.



The Incident Response Team is on the scene. Consider seeking alternate routes. https://t.co/pf9GRKibga pic.twitter.com/pCJobmMBx6 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 9, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group