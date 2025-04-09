Local

Crash blocks eastbound lanes on SR 520 east near Montlake Blvd. in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a crash is blocking all lanes on State Route 20 east, just west of Montlake Boulevard in Seattle.

WSDOT posted about the incident on X around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and says drivers should find another way around for the time being.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.

WSDOT has not provided a reopening time for the road.


