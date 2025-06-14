Crash blocks all lanes on MLK Jr. Way South, disrupts Link light rail

A collision late Friday night blocked all lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at South Dakota Street and disrupted Sound Transit light rail service, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation and Sound Transit.

The crash was first reported around 10:38 p.m., initially blocking northbound lanes and the southbound right lane.

SDOT later confirmed that the collision was blocking all lanes in both directions and urged drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

The crash also blocked the tracks used by Sound Transit’s 1 Line (Link Light Rail), prompting service delays in both directions.

Sound Transit said trains would be delayed “until further notice” and encouraged riders to plan for extra travel time or use alternative transportation.

UPDATE01: Collision on Martin Luther King Jr Way S at S Dakota is now blocking all lanes. Seek alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/JER6oYwca3 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 14, 2025

Officials did not specify when the scene would be cleared or when normal train service would resume.

There was no immediate information about injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

The 1 Line connects Northgate to Angle Lake and is a major transportation option for commuters and travelers through central and south Seattle.

