Crash blocking southbound lanes on I-5 in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — A crash is blocking the HOV and left lane of I-5 south in Seattle because of a crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says it happened at Dearborn Street around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic is currently getting by in the right lane.

Drivers can also use the SB I-5/I-90 collector/distributor.

Expect delays.

No word on what caused the crash.

