Crash in Bellevue leaves a juvenile in life-threatening condition, one adult injured

BELLEVUE, Wash. — 8th Avenue in Bellevue near the Crossroads Mall is back open after a single-car crash around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A juvenile is in life-threatening condition and an adult was injured in the crash, according to Bellevue Police.

Officers are still investigating the crash but they say no impairment is suspected.

The juvenile was transported to Harborview Medical Center while the adult was taken to Overlake Medical, Bellevue Police posted on X.

