WATCH: Coyote caught on camera making off with Seattle photographer’s raincoat

A Seattle photographer’s lighthearted photoshoot at the Washington Park Arboretum took an unexpected turn when a coyote made off with their raincoat, according to Jo De Castro-Owens’ spouse, who shared the story online.

De Castro-Owens, who runs Jo Renee Photography, was in the middle of a series of mini photoshoots at the Arboretum when the incident happened on Oct. 11.

They had placed their coat on the ground while photographing a couple, only to turn around moments later and see a coyote grabbing it.

The photographer’s spouse said they had joked the day before about leaving the jacket behind, telling them to take it along just in case it rained.

“I told them to take their coat and just set it down if they got too hot — nobody would dare to steal their jacket! We’re in Seattle, and people understand the importance of a raincoat here,” they said.

The coat, a Hanukkah gift from De Castro-Owens’ father last year, held sentimental value.

While they own another jacket, their spouse said this one was their favorite.

Despite the loss, the couple is taking the incident in stride.

“Overall just a funny story,” the spouse said. “I keep showing this video to everyone I know, and finally decided to post it (on Reddit).”

