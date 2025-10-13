Couple launches GoFundMe after hit-and-run in Olympia injures man, dog kills

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The person was asking for donations after their husband and dog were hit by a driver who didn’t stop and left them injured on the road.

In a GoFundMe post, a person says that their husband and dog were hit by a car while crossing the street on Yelm Highway in Olympia on Thursday.

The driver didn’t stop but drove off after the crash.

A gray Kia-like sedan hit the owner and the dog.

The post says that the husband sustained minor cuts and scrapes, a sore back, bruised ribs, and a foot that will need surgery from the accident.

Their dog, Kevin, died after being transported to an emergency veterinarian clinic.

The couple was initially asking for donations for medical expenses and cremation expenses for their beloved dog, Kevin.

They reached their goal and are saying they will donate any additional funds to the Tacoma Humane Society, where Kevin was adopted.

