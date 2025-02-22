Couple accused of animal abuse after puppies found dead

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Thurston County couple is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after numerous puppies were found dead at their home in Olympia last October.

A neighbor – who wished to remain anonymous – told KIRO 7 the signs of abuse were undeniable.

“One hundred percent, there were times where there was no food, there was no water – there were times they were not let out for days,” said the neighbor.

According to court documents, reports of animal cruelty go back to September 2023, with neighbors saying they saw a litter of puppies mistreated, without adequate shelter, and appearing to get little to no food and water.

Joseph Butcher, a field officer with Joint Animal Services says that over time, officers made numerous welfare checks warning the couple, identified as Timothy and Taren Johnston, about the lack of food and shelter for the puppies.

Butcher says the first litter of puppies was rehomed, but then last year, there were more reports of abuse with another litter.

Butcher says he went back out to the home again last October.

“We had been out to the property multiple times and advised the animal owners that they needed to provide shelter, per the RCW’s minimum requirements of care, and unfortunately when I went out to do a welfare check, some of the puppies were deceased,” said Butcher.

Butcher says at least five puppies were found dead at the home and another was later euthanized after testing positive for parvo.

“We honestly knew it was just a matter of time, from the mistreatment, that one of them was going to pass away, but we didn’t believe it was going to be that many of them,” said the neighbor.

The couple were booked and released from jail earlier this month and pleaded not guilty to charges.

Timothy Johnston told KIRO 7 his family was devastated by the dogs’ deaths and denied there was any abuse.

A trial is set for May.





