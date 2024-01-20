‘Couldn’t feel my jaw afterward’: Local artist creates Pete Carroll gum portrait

SEATTLE — Pete Carroll spent 13 seasons as the head coach of the Seahawks, and during that time, one thing was a constant.... gum!

A local Seattle artist has used Pete Carroll’s love for gum as inspiration for a one-of-a-kind portrait on The Pike Place Market Gum Wall.

Artist Rudy Willingham created the portrait with over 150 pieces of gum as a tribute to the longtime coach.

While the artwork has already become a fan favorite for tourists, Willingham says he doesn’t have plans to make more gum art anytime soon.

“It took probably 4 or 5 hours,” said Willingham. “I don’t know how many pieces but it was over 100 bucks worth of gum.”

“I couldn’t feel my jaw afterward, I couldn’t taste anything for a few days, “ he continued. “So it is not something I will be repeating anytime soon.”

Despite a sore jaw, Willingham says he just hopes Pete Carroll will get a chance to see it... and maybe even make his own contribution to the piece.













