RENTON, Wash. — Video from Nextdoor shows a cougar walking through a backyard in the Renton Highlands.

The big cat was seen in the Hazen neighborhood early Sunday.

Once the sun came out and the animal was long gone, the homeowner went outside and found obvious footprints.

According to our state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, the cats are most active from dusk to dawn.

