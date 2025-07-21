Costco switches from Pepsi to Coca-Cola at food courts nationwide

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Costco is transitioning its soft drink offerings from Pepsi to Coca-Cola in food courts nationwide.

The change was implemented at the beginning of July, with Costco expecting to complete the revised food court menu by the end of this fall.

Costco drops Pepsi, ushers in Coca-Cola

Costco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ron Vachris broke the news in January, explaining that Costco would be “converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola” this summer, and the replacement will encompass all 908 Costco locations globally, which include 625 in the U.S., according to The New York Post.

“Costco insiders and Coca-Cola fans are buzzing about the transition, which will span warehouses in 14 countries, allowing Costco members everywhere to once again enjoy their favorite Coca-Cola beverages alongside Costco’s beloved food court offerings,” Coca-Cola told FOX Business.

The fan-favorite $1.50 hot dog and soda combo has remained unchanged for decades, and has been labeled by the company as a “loss leader” among other items Costco has noted, like the $5 rotisserie chicken.

The company’s decision to revise the food court menu follows more than a decade of serving Pepsi products in its locations, starting in 2013.

Across all Costco locations, the company’s food court recorded 229 million sales of its hot dog and soda combo in fiscal year 2024, Vachris said, according to The New York Post.

The new Coca-Cola offerings inside Costco’s food courts are expected to include Original Coca-Cola, Sprite, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Barq’s Root Beer, and Minute Maid Lemonade, according to The U.S. Sun.

