Cost for I‑5 replacement bridge soars as Washington, Oregon push to begin construction in 2028

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Oregon and Washington officials released a new cost estimate for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program, putting the price anywhere between $7.8 billion and $15.2 billion. The two states currently have $5.5 billion in state and federal funding committed to the project.

At a news conference in Vancouver, Washington, on Tuesday, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said construction is scheduled to begin in 2028, with a contractor expected to be selected in 2027.

He emphasized the urgency of moving forward on the 109-year-old structure, which carries more than 140,000 vehicles daily over the Columbia River.

“There are two things that are certain: We must replace this bridge, and number two, delaying a major project has never made costs go down,” Ferguson said.

The latest cost estimate includes the replacement of the northbound and southbound spans over the Columbia River, new connections to I-5, and an extension of light rail service into downtown Vancouver. Officials said the higher cost reflects inflation, construction industry price increases, and a $2.4 billion contingency cushion.

Scope extends beyond the I‑5 replacement bridge

In addition to the bridge itself, the program includes updating a five-mile stretch of the I-5 corridor, rebuilding seven interchanges, and replacing the North Portland Harbor Bridge.

“We will continue to work toward the larger corridor down the road in phases, as funding becomes available,” Ferguson said. “But our focus right now is getting this bridge built.”

The project received a boost in January when the U.S. Coast Guard approved plans for a fixed-span bridge, a design that eliminates the need for bridge lifts. Officials estimate the fixed span will save approximately $1.7 billion compared to a movable structure.

Labor leaders from both states voiced strong support, citing high unemployment in the skilled trades. Heather Kurtenbach, executive secretary of the Washington State Building Trades, called the project “a once-in-a-generation investment in working people.”

“Projects like this don’t just build bridges — they build middle-class lives,” Kurtenbach said.

Project officials said the bridge is expected to be operational six to seven years after construction begins, with the final timeline to be confirmed once a contractor is on board.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

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