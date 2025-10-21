Corgi ‘crying in pain’ as abuse is caught on Ring video; Roy owner charged

ROY, Wash. — A corgi has been taken away from its owner after two people called to report abuse that was caught on a Ring camera.

The video, which KIRO 7 has seen, in part, and opted not to post, shows a man grabbing the corgi, picking it up and bringing it down full force on the ground. He is also seen punching the corgi and slamming it across his knee.

“Based on my assessment of the video, I believe McNeley’s actions constitute animal cruelty in the first, possibly second degree and I obtained a warrant for the removal of the dog from the property,” the responding officer wrote in court documents.

The person in the video was identified as Luke McNeley.

According to court documents, McNeley’s ex-girlfriend was at least a partial owner of the dog, Doc. It’s unclear if they owned the dog together.

Court docs said that the pair recently broke up and that she was aware of the video.

Court documents also said that she did not seek vet care for Doc after seeing the video to make sure that he was not injured.

The dog was taken from the property and was taken to a local vet for an exam. No physical or internal injuries were detected, but he was given medication for the pain.

McNeley was charged on Oct. 21 with second-degree animal cruelty.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum of 364 days in jail and/or a fine of $5,000. He also could face a two-year prohibition on “owning, caring for, possessing or residing with any animal” for a first-time conviction, according to court documents.

