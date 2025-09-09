Convicted felon accused of randomly stabbing man in Seattle, riding away on bike

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a 44-year-old convicted felon— accused of stabbing another man several times in the stomach in the Chinatown-International District.

It happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. near 12th Avenue South and South King Street.

The Real Time Crime Center captured video of the seemingly unprovoked attack.

The department says it shows the man attack from behind.

The victim chased after the man, but could not catch him— he rode off on his bicycle before police arrived.

The 40-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

A patrol Sergeant and officers found the suspect near Rainier Avenue South and South Bayview Street. They say he tried to ride away through the Lowe’s parking lot and into the oncoming northbound traffic lanes of Rainier Avenue South.

When officers caught up to him, they say they found a knife in his waistband.

Police booked him into the King County Jail for felony assault.

